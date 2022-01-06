SPC Group chairman stresses sustainability in kickoff meeting

SPC Group Chairman Hur Young-in
SPC Group Chairman Hur Young-in stressed corporate sustainability during a New Year meeting held Monday, urging executives to carry out the company’s vision of building its legacy as a global enterprise with more than 100 years of history.
At the virtual meeting, he suggested three objectives: ensuring unrivaled product quality, innovating corporate culture and integrating environmental, social and governance values into its franchises.
Chairman Hur set forth his aspiration to augment R&D spending and to accelerate digital transformation to secure a lead in technological capability. He also called for a “mid- to long-term research-technology road map” and a “global R&D Hub System” to help the food giant to better respond to worldwide culinary trends.
Hur also highlighted the need to reshape the company culture so that members of the company could make optimal decisions and execute projects quickly afterwards.
On SPC’s ESG drive, Hur asked executives to include efforts to support crop variety development and cultivation to establish a mutually beneficial business model for both farmers and the company.
By Ahn Ju-hee (dianahn@heraldcorp.com
)