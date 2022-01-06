 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
KIS
Finance

Seoul stocks sink for 2nd session on US rate hike woes

By Yonhap
Published : Jan 6, 2022 - 16:00       Updated : Jan 6, 2022 - 16:00
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)
South Korean stocks retreated for the second straight session Thursday, largely as the US Federal Reserve minutes stoked concerns that the Fed may push harsher-than-expected rate hikes. The Korean won fell against the US dollar.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) decreased 33.44 points, or 1.13 percent, to close at 2,920.53 points.

Trading volume was moderate at about 774 million shares worth some 13.1 trillion won ($10.9 billion), with losers outnumbering gainers 665 to 223.

Institutions sold a net 483 billion won, while foreigners bought 182 billion won and retail investors purchased 282 billion won.

Stocks got off to a lackluster start, tracking the overnight Wall Street tech plunge.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite tumbled 3.34 percent overnight and the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 1.07 percent amid concerns that higher interest rates could reduce corporate margins.

The Fed's minutes also accelerated the depreciation of the local currency against the US dollar.

The Korean currency closed at 1,201 won to the greenback, down 4.1 won from the previous session, marking the weakest closing since July 24, 2020.

"Stocks were most largely influenced by the concerns that the Fed could reveal more hawkish tapering policy than previously expected. The tapering concerns also fanned worries that the liquidity in dollar markets may decrease," KB Securities analyst Ha In-hwan said.

In Seoul, market kingpin Samsung Electronics lost 0.65 percent to 76,900 won, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix decreased 0.4 percent to 125,000 won.

Internet portal giant Naver slumped 4.65 percent to 338,500 won, with its rival Kakao shedding 5.21 percent to 100,000 won.

Among gainers, banking top cap Kakao Bank advanced 0.72 percent to 56,000 won, and electric car maker LG Chem increased 3.92 percent to 690,000 won. Steelmaker POSCO jumped 3.05 percent to 304,500 won. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114