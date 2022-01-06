[CES 2022] Hyundai Heavy Industries sets vision to become “future builder”

Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings CEO Chung Ki-sun speaks at the Consumer Electronics Show 2022, Las Vegas, Wednesday. (HHI Group)
Hyundai Heavy Industries Group, which has topped the global shipbuilding industry for the past 50 years, will embark a new mission to become a “future builder,” the company’s CEO said at the Consumer Electronics Show 2022 on Wednesday.
“Starting from the sea, HHI Group’s technological innovation will change the lives of people in the future,” said Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings CEO Chung Ki-sun during the group’s debut press conference at CES.
Specifically, the group will make use of three core future technologies such as autonomous navigation technology, liquid hydrogen transport and propulsion system technology and intelligent robotics and solution technology for its core affiliates in shipbuilding and offshore engineering, energy, and industrial machinery business.
With its vision to create new growth that is more sustainable, smarter and more inclusive, HHI said it would allow large commercial ships to cross the ocean using the world’s first autonomous navigation technology by the first quarter this year.
The company also aims to build a hydrogen production plant and a liquid hydrogen carrier, as well as to introduce the unmanned construction sites through commercialization of smart robots by 2025.
HHI said that autonomous navigation software company Avikus, an in-house venture which was set up by the group last year, will change maritime logistics and marine resource development, and reduce the possibility of marine accidents.
Meanwhile on Wednesday, HHI Group clinched a partnership with big data analytics firm Palantir Technologies to build a big data platform for its core businesses such as shipbuilding and offshore engineering.
By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com
)