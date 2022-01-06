‘Squid Game’ team to be absent from Golden Globes

Lee Jung-jae (Netflix)

Oh Young-soo (Netflix)

Actors Lee Jung-jae, Oh Young-soo and director Hwang Dong-hyuk will not be attending the 79th Golden Globe Awards.



According to Lee’s agency, Artist Company, the actor decided not to participate in the awards ceremony after careful consideration.



“Though it is a great honor to be nominated for the Golden Globes, Lee will be absent from the awards ceremony after considering the situation of the COVID-19 pandemic, self-quarantine regulations and Netflix’s decision to not submit the series in the awards,” Artist Company’s official told The Korea Herald on Thursday.



Hwang Dong-hyuk (Netflix)