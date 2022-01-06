LG's virtual presentation met with mixed reactions at CES 2022

Jacson Boeing (L) from Brazil poses after talking to Yonhap News Agency at the LG Electronics Inc.'s booth at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas on Wednesday. (Yonhap)

LAS VEGAS -- LG Electronics Inc. on Wednesday welcomed visitors to its massive booth, physically and virtually, at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, offering an alternative approach to exhibiting its latest technology innovations amid the raging pandemic.



LG Electronics virtually presented its new consumer electronics products, ranging from an indoor gardening gadget to a duel filter air purifier, in the 2,000-square-foot eco-friendly booth constructed of materials that are upcycled, recycled or recyclable.



At the entrance of the booth, visitors need to download an application on their mobile phones to be able to scan photos at kiosks and see the 3-D rendering of LG appliances.



Then, visitors can take a self-guided tour using QR codes as they navigate through the physical experience along the kiosks and interact with products via virtual reality, while enlarging or rotating the image.



"Employing advanced virtual and augmented reality technologies, LG's plan is to seamlessly connect visitors in Las Vegas, as well as around the world, to experience the unique benefits of its latest innovations and the singular vision that unites them all," the company said.



Given the public health crisis around the globe, it seemed like a good idea to reduce the in-person presence and allow audiences to have equal access to the company's content wherever they are.



An attendee, who works for Motorola and declined to give his name, said it was easy enough for him to use the app.



"It is acceptable (to see a virtual presentation) given the time," he said, referring to the COVID-19 pandemic. "I prefer more interactions with people and asking questions."



Downloading the large-size app, however, could be frustrating and time-consuming for visitors coming from all around the world.



Some seemed disappointed with the virtual experience.



"I am here to record videos about new, real products that we can see in real life. If I can't, I don't need to travel from Brazil to the United States," said Jacson Boeing, who visited the global tech trade show on the opening day.



"If we don't have access to the newest release, what do we come here for?" he said, adding that downloading the application was "frustrating" for international visitors like him.



"Bring the products back. A virtual conference doesn't make sense to me, coming from Brazil and not being able to see anything." (Yonhap)