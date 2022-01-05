Drunk driver swims out of sinking car in Han River

(Yonhap)

A drunk 30-something man has swum to safety after his car sank in the Han River near southeastern Seoul, police said Wednesday.



The man's car fell into the river near the southeastern district of Jamsil at around 10 p.m. Tuesday. The driver swam out of the sinking vehicle without sustaining major injuries, according to the police.



In a following police probe, the man was found to have driven toward the river under the influence of alcohol. The police said he has been booked on charges of driving under the influence. (Yonhap)