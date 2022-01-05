 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
KIS
Finance

Wine imports jump 76% in 2021 amid pandemic

By Yonhap
Published : Jan 5, 2022 - 10:09       Updated : Jan 5, 2022 - 10:09

This Yonhap file photo shows a customer picking a wine. (Yonhap)
This Yonhap file photo shows a customer picking a wine. (Yonhap)
South Korea's wine imports soared over 70 percent in 2021 as more people enjoyed drinking at home and alone amid the coronavirus pandemic, data showed Wednesday.

Asia's fourth-largest economy imported $506.2 million worth of wine in the January-November period of last year, up 76 percent from a year earlier, according to the data by the Korea Customs Service and industry sources.

It marks the first time that the country's wine imports have surpassed the $500 million level.

South Korea's wine imports had been on a steady rise. They came to $244 million in 2018 before rising to $259.3 million in 2019 and $332 million in 2020.

Industry sources said wine imports soared as people preferred drinking by themselves at home instead of going to bars amid the coronavirus pandemic.

France was the largest exporter of wine to South Korea with $162.6 million, followed by the United States with $81.6 million, Chile with $68.6 million and Spain with $37.9 million.

The data also showed South Korea's whisky imports hitting a five year high of $154.3 million in the 11-month period, up 37.4 percent from a year earlier and marking the first on-year rise in three years, amid the liquor's popularity among young drinkers.

In contrast, beer imports shrank 1.7 percent on-year to $204.5 million during the period, marking the third consecutive year of decline.

The drop was attributed mainly to sluggish imports of Japanese brands on a boycott of goods from the neighboring country due to Tokyo's curbs on exports of key materials to Seoul.

Imports of Japanese beer came to $6.02 million in the January-November period, slightly up from $5.67 million in 2020 but down from $39.76 million in 2019 and $78.30 million in 2018.

Also responsible was the growing popularity of homegrown craft beer among local drinkers, according to the sources. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114