‘Hocance’ boom spurs trade of secondhand hotel amenities

Bath amenities offered at Lotte Hotel Seoul (Lotte Hotel)

With overseas travel virtually decimated by the pandemic, many Koreans are choosing to splurge on a one or two- night staycation at a luxury hotel. While trying to enjoy their hotel experiences to the fullest, from complimentary drinks at a lounge to access to an indoor pool or gym, some are even trying to recoup part of their spending by re-selling bathroom amenities.



Yoon, a 33-year-old office worker in Seoul, recently spent a night at Josun Palace, a newly-opened, top-notch hotel in Seoul’s Gangnam area. The first thing she did after getting into her room, which costs between 330,000 won ($275) to over 500,000 won ($420) a night, was to find six miniature bottles with the logo of European luxury brand Byredo.



“I stuffed the goods in a separate bag to keep them neat and clean so that (prospective buyers) wouldn’t think they were used,” she said.



Yoon’s souvenir package from Josun Palace, comprised of hair shampoo, hair conditioner, face wash, body wash, body lotion, each weighing 40 ml, and a soap bar, was sold at 30,000 won on an online secondhand market Joonggonara.





A screenshot of postings on Joonggonara selling bath products from luxury cosmetic brands which were provided free of charge for guests. (Joonggonara)