BTS Army accuse Hybe of exploiting fandom in business expansion

K-pop band BTS poses for photos ahead of a press conference for the release of their single “Butter” in Seoul last May. (AP-Yonhap)

K-pop has grown into a mega-sized industry with local acts becoming household names worldwide that are supported by fans from all over the globe. While the local agencies behind the artists have all expanded their businesses, Hybe, the K-pop powerhouse behind boy band BTS, is at the fore.



But BTS Army, the global fan base of the K-pop sensation, has recently expressed its anger with the entertainment firm for its aggressive expansion. Many fans are complaining that the agency is bent on making money by selling fan merchandise at inflated prices and exploring non-entertainment businesses overly dependent on BTS’ intellectual property.



Hybe started taking pre-orders for pajamas and pillows designed by band member Jin on Tuesday via Weverse Shop. The price of the products created an uproar: A two-piece pajama set and a pillow are priced at 119,000 won ($99.70) and 69,000 won, respectively. Even Jin said that the price was unexpected.



“Although I asked to use high-quality materials for the pajamas, I was surprised by the price as well,” Jin wrote on global fandom platform Weverse. Some fans who cannot afford such prices complained and asked the artist and the agency to revise the prices. In the meantime, all three products have already sold out.



“As a member of Army, I understand that the company wanted to include Jin’s efforts in the price. But since the sleepwear is made of cotton, not even silk, my affordable price for the product is around 20,000 won. ... After seeing the items being sold out already, I felt a sense of deprivation,” a 22-year-old BTS fan surnamed Lee told The Korea Herald.





A note from BTS member Jin and fan merchandise that he designed. (Weverse, Weverse Shop)