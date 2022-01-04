 Back To Top
Entertainment

Can ‘Single’s Inferno’ repeat Korean drama series’ success on Netflix?

By Lee Si-jin
Published : Jan 4, 2022 - 13:58       Updated : Jan 4, 2022 - 14:18
Three contestants try to find love on “Single’s Inferno.” (Netflix)
Three contestants try to find love on “Single’s Inferno.” (Netflix)
Ahead of the release of its final episodes later this week, Korean reality dating show “Single’s Inferno,” first released on Dec. 18, 2021, notched the 10th spot on Netflix’s global TV list as of Monday.

The series became the first Korean reality show to be listed on the service’s global top 10 chart.

While the streaming service had previously showcased a number of Korean reality shows -- “Busted!” (2018), travel documentary “Twogether” (2020), food show “Paik’s Spirit” (2021), variety show “New World” (2021) and a road trip program “The Hungry and the Hairy” (2021) -- with star-studded casts, including top comedian Yoo Jae-suk, singer and actor Rain and others, it was a dating show without celebrities that made the biggest impact.

Meanwhile, Netflix’s sci-fi mystery “The Silent Sea” also ranked fifth in the Netflix global chart, following “Cobra Kai,” “Emily in Paris,” “The Witcher” and “Stay Close.”

Though the Korean sci-fi series ranked seventh on the chart after its release on Dec. 24, 2021, the unique setting and storyline appear to have caught viewers’ attention, leading to the climb on the chart.

“Single’s Inferno” and “The Silent Sea” recorded first and second place, respectively, in Netflix in Korea as of Tuesday.

The last two episodes of “Single’s Inferno” are to be released Saturday.

By Lee Si-jin (sj_lee@heraldcorp.com)
