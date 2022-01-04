 Back To Top
National

Wine highlights Georgia Day celebrations at Eurasian Economic and Cultural forum

By Sanjay Kumar
Published : Jan 4, 2022 - 14:33       Updated : Jan 4, 2022 - 14:52
Georgian Ambassador to Korea Otar Berdzenishvili receives Appreciation Letter from The Herald Corporation Chairman Jung Won-ju for arranging a wine tasting event at the Eurasian Economic and Cultural Forum on Wednesday.
The Georgian Embassy celebrated Georgia Day at the 12th week of The Korea Herald’s Eurasian Economic and Cultural forum on Dec. 29 at Sebitseom.

The embassy helped arrange a wine tasting event and showcased Georgia’s history, traditions, cultural and touristic potential through video clips to CEOs attending the forum.

“Georgia counts around 8,000 years of uninterrupted viticulture and unique winemaking, and has more than 525 types of indigenous grape varieties,” said Georgian Ambassador to Korea, encouraging CEOs to explore the planet’s most ancient traditions of winemaking and taste Georgian wine.

The Georgian Ambassador to Korea noted that the forum brought various experts from the government, financial private and cultural sectors to discuss the standing issues of the Korea-Eurasia relations and future perspectives besides the existing problems of COVID-19.

The ambassador wished prosperity and solidarity to Georgians and Koreans for the new year. 

Eurasian Economic and Cultural forum was a recurring global business forum hosted weekly from Oct. 13 to Dec. 29 by The Korea Herald to share and enhance knowledge of the international community and expand business networks.

The forum brought diplomats, CEOs and experts from Europe and Asia together to build ideas for cultural and business transformations, and to seek collaborations for shared interests and goals.


By Sanjay Kumar (sanjaykumar@heraldcorp.com)
