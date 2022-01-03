Hyundai's Dec. sales fall 11% amid chip shortage

This file photo provided by Hyundai Motor shows the all-new G90 sedan under its independent Genesis brand. (Hyundai Motor)

Hyundai Motor Co., South Korea's biggest carmaker, said Monday its sales fell 11 percent last month from a year earlier amid global chip shortages.



Hyundai Motor sold 334,242 vehicles in December, down from 375,193 units a year earlier, the company said in a statement.



Domestic sales declined 3.5 percent to 66,112 units from 68,486 during the mentioned period, as the lack of semiconductor parts continued to affect vehicle production and sales, it said.



Overseas sales also dropped 13 percent to 268,130, from 306,707 amid the extended COVID-19 pandemic, it said.



For the whole of 2021, Hyundai's overall sales rose 3.9 percent to 3.89 million autos from 3.74 million units a year earlier.



It has set a sales goal of 4.32 million units for this year. (Yonhap)