Entertainment

BTS' Suga fully recovers from COVID-19, released from isolation

By Yonhap
Published : Jan 3, 2022 - 14:37       Updated : Jan 3, 2022 - 14:37

BTS member Suga at the global online press event conference on Sept. 2 (Big Hit Entertainment)
BTS member Suga at the global online press event conference on Sept. 2 (Big Hit Entertainment)
Suga of K-pop supergroup BTS has fully recovered from the new coronavirus and been released from isolation, his agency said Monday.

"Suga was released from isolation at noon as he was confirmed to have fully recovered from COVID-19," Big Hit Music said on the agency's fan community platform Weverse.

The rapper tested positive for the virus on Dec. 24 after returning home the previous day from Los Angeles, where the group had large-scale live concerts between late November and early December.

He was fully vaccinated and showed no serious symptoms of the disease, according to the agency.

"Suga showed no specific symptoms and is now recovering while taking a rest," it added.

Two other BTS members who tested positive for the virus -- rapper RM and vocalist Jin -- are also expected to be declared fully recovered and be released from isolation as early as Tuesday. (Yonhap)

