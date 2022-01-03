 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
KIS
National

Man arrested for assaulting Mongolians

By Yoon Min-sik
Published : Jan 3, 2022 - 15:16       Updated : Jan 3, 2022 - 16:19
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)
A man has been taken into custody for assaulting three Mongolian men, according to Seoul police.

The suspect, who was not identified, is being questioned for his part in an assault that occurred around 3:20 a.m. on Sunday near Sinnonhyeon Station in Gangnam, Seoul.

Police believe other people took part in the attack, and are trying to track them down.

The incident follows other assaults that have taken place involving Korean and Mongolian nationals in an apparent tit-for-tat.

Early last month, it was belatedly found that a group of middle school students here had brutally assaulted their classmate in July, recording their attack on video and distributing it online.

Days after the assault was reported in the media, a Korean man was assaulted by Mongolian nationals in the country’s capital Ulaanbaatar. There was speculation that the incident had been instigated by the earlier assault on the Mongolian girl, on the grounds that the attackers assaulted the victim after asking if he was Korean.

After reports on the July incident, a rally was held in front of the Korean Embassy in Ulaanbaatar to protest.

Any link between the incidents has not been confirmed, but there has been criticism of the discrimination against foreigners and immigrants in Korea.

The National Youth Policy Institute recently released a survey on students with non-Korean backgrounds and found that 27 percent of students from foreign or mixed households have experienced discrimination.

By Yoon Min-sik (minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114