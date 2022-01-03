Korea Shipbuilding targets $17.4b in 2022 orders

A LNG-propelled container carrier built by Hyundai Heavy Industries in September 2020 operates during a sea trial, in this photo provided by Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. (KSOE) on Monday. (Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co.)

Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. (KSOE) said Monday it is targeting $17.4 billion in orders this year on improving demand for ships amid the prolonged pandemic.



KSOE is the world's biggest shipbuilder by order backlog and has three affiliates -- Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co. and Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Co. -- under its wing.



The order target is up 19 percent from the KSOE's target of $14.9 billion last year, the company said in a regulatory filing. (Yonhap)