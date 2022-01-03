 Back To Top
Entertainment

'Spider-Man' tops 6m admissions for 1st time since pandemic

By Yonhap
Published : Jan 3, 2022 - 09:11       Updated : Jan 3, 2022 - 09:11

This image provided by Sony Pictures shows a scene from
This image provided by Sony Pictures shows a scene from "Spider-Man: No Way Home." (Sony Pictures)
"Spider-Man: No Way Home" has surpassed a cumulative 6 million admissions for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began in South Korea, box office data said Monday.

The latest Marvel superhero film attracted 705,000 people from Friday-Sunday, bringing its combined total to 6.07 million, according to the data by the Korean Film Council.

It is the first time a film has reached the 6 million line since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country in January in 2020.

"Spider-Man" has already become the biggest pandemic-era hit, exceeding the Korean historical drama "The Man Standing Next," which was released right before the COVID-19 outbreak and sold 4.75 million tickets.

Starring Tom Holland, the new film tells the story of Peter Parker's adventure after Spider-Man's identity is revealed.

The spy action film "The King's Man" placed second with 208,000 moviegoers over the three-day period, followed by the romantic comedy "A Year-End Medley" with 113,000.

A total of 1.09 million people went to theaters last weekend, down 38 percent from a week earlier. (Yonhap)

