Tech firms’ intensified digital rush puts lenders, regulators on alert

Naver Corp. and Kakao Corp. -- Korea’s two largest tech companies -- are prompting rival financial companies to better meet fintech needs and regulators to write rules that are fair to both of them.
Naver Financial Corp., a key Naver fintech subsidiary, started offering loans last year to small business leaders with Woori Bank, a major local bank. The Naver Financial CEO said last month that he was considering seeking a permit to oversee more banking services like issuing insurance and credit cards.
Meanwhile, Kakao Pay, a mobile payment arm under Kakao empire, is expected to introduce insurance services this year.
Financial companies are racing to counter the digital rush by the tech giants or forge partnerships with new contenders to survive in the rapidly changing market.
Shinhan Financial Group, one of the four banking giants in the country, has recently named a former IBM managing director as its digital chief officer to accelerate a push to expand its digital services.
Meritz Fire & Marine Insurance Co. is working with Kakao Pay to develop financial products for people between 30 and 50, with officials at the insurance firm saying the services will kick off as early as this month.
Hanwha Life Insurance Co. has already unveiled what it calls an “artificial intelligences-powered fund,” which helps clients find the right life insurance plan that invests in stocks and bonds. The service is offered to those who have signed up for KakaoTalk, the most widely used messaging app here.
In the face of criticism for being soft on tech firms, regulators have been struggling to put in place rules to level the playing field for companies engaging in fintech services. “We will support tech firms expanding fintech services as long as they bring about innovation and better competition. But we will make sure regulations are in place to protect financial stability and consumers,” FSC chief Koh Seung-beom said Sunday.
Koh toned down his rhetoric last month, when he vowed to use the commission‘s oversight power to prevent tech firms’ potential data monopoly.
Jeong Eun-bo, head of the FSS, touched on a similar note, describing a “level playing field” as paramount in competition between tech firms and financial service companies eyeing fintech services.
“A system that guarantees both fairness and cooperation, that’s what we’re after,” Jeong said.
By Choi Si-young (siyoungchoi@heraldcorp.com
