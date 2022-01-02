Yoon pledges ‘digital platform’ for government services, affairs

Presidential candidate from the main opposition People Power Party Yoon Suk-yeol (center) announces his election pledge at the party’s headquarters in Yeouido, Seoul, on Sunday. (People Power Party)

The main opposition People Power Party’s presidential candidate Yoon Suk-yeol on Sunday pledged to establish a digital system to integrate all government portals into one platform, and to provide “personalized” services to the people.



“I want to transform the government into a digital platform government, which provides services to the people based on digital technology and big data,” Yoon said.



Yoon said that the envisioned digital platform would “accurately assess the needs of the people based on scientific data, to take necessary measures in advance, and to provide fair service to the people.”



If elected, Yoon’s government would adopt “My AI Portal” that will act like a “personal AI steward.”



The system would integrate all government portals into one, and people would have an account of their own to access all administrative services that have been personalized for them there.



With the digitalized analytical platform, Yoon said his government would fare better in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, and come up with more “scientific” and “delicate” preventive measures.



“The Moon Jae-in administration has ignored the people. It concealed a lot of information from the public to hide its failures in early prevention of the coronavirus spread, and in vaccine introduction,” Yoon said, adding that the administration’s “unscientific” measures harmed millions of small-business owners.



For those who are not familiar with using digital platforms, Yoon’s party said their administration would hire some 10,000 digital guides to provide help.





Ahn Cheol-soo, the presidential candidate of the minor opposition People’s Party, announces his election pledge at the National Assembly on Sunday. (Yonhap)