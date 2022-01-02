 Back To Top
Business

[CES 2022] Samsung to unveil world's first 4K 240Hz gaming monitor

By Son Ji-hyoung
Published : Jan 2, 2022 - 14:41       Updated : Jan 2, 2022 - 17:25
A promotional image of the Odyssey Neo G8 (Samsung Electronics)
South Korean tech giant Samsung Electronics said Sunday it plans to unveil the world’s first gaming monitor with both a 4K resolution and a 240 Hz refresh rate display at the upcoming CES 2022.

Thus far, gaming monitors with ultrahigh definition -- having the resolution of 3,840 pixels wide and 2,160 pixels high -- have shown a latency of up to 144 Hz display.

With the new 32-inch monitor, dubbed Odyssey Neo G8, Samsung Electronics is expected to show off the technology with the unprecedentedly high refresh rate and 1 millisecond gray-to-gray response time, allowing a smoother motion than in the conventional ultrahigh resolution monitors.

Samsung Electronics added that Odyssey Neo G8 will use quantum-mini light-emitting diode and has a curvature of 1000R, meaning the curved monitor would form a circle with a 1-meter radius.

Odyssey Neo G8 is one of the three brand-new products along with the updated flagship models for 2022, 32-inch smart monitor M8 and high-resolution monitor S8. All three monitors will be rolled out in the first half worldwide, Samsung Electronics said.

By Son Ji-hyoung (consnow@heraldcorp.com)
