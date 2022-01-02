 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
KIS
Business

SK hynix gets A rating in latest MSCI ESG evaluation

By Yonhap
Published : Jan 2, 2022 - 09:30       Updated : Jan 2, 2022 - 09:30
This photo taken on Oct. 20, 2020, shows the corporate logo of South Korean chipmaker SK hynix Inc. at its plant in Icheon, south of Seoul. (Yonhap)
This photo taken on Oct. 20, 2020, shows the corporate logo of South Korean chipmaker SK hynix Inc. at its plant in Icheon, south of Seoul. (Yonhap)
South Korean chipmaker SK hynix Inc. said Sunday it has moved up a notch to receive an A in the MSCI ESG Ratings assessment.

MSCI, or Morgan Stanley Capital International, is an American rating agency that measures, among other things, a company's resilience to long-term, financially relevant environmental, social and corporate governance issues (ESG) risks.

Since October 2022, SK hynix had been labeled BBB on a scale of AAA-CCC in the MSCI ESG Ratings assessment.

The latest upgrade put SK hynix within the top 20 in the ESG ranking for a total of 75 semiconductor companies, the world's second-largest memory chip maker said.

The company has been publishing its annual Sustainability Report since 2008 to offer investors information on its ESG activities.

In January last year, it also announced SV 2030, a road map for maximizing social value across the company in the areas of environment, shared growth, social safety net and corporate culture.

"While the company will continue to create economic value with its competitiveness in chipmaking, it will also work hard to tackle various social issues and reflect ESG values in the decision making process," the company said. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114