 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
KIS
National

New infections below 5,000 for 2nd day, distancing curbs extended for 2 more weeks

By Yonhap
Published : Jan 1, 2022 - 10:10       Updated : Jan 1, 2022 - 10:10

People wait in line in front of an outdoor test center in central Seoul on Dec. 31, 2021, to get tested for COVID-19. (Yonhap)
People wait in line in front of an outdoor test center in central Seoul on Dec. 31, 2021, to get tested for COVID-19. (Yonhap)


South Korea's new coronavirus cases stayed below 5,000 for the second day in a row Saturday as the nation maintained tough social distancing restrictions to rein in the fast spread of COVID-19. 

The country added 4,416 new COVID-19 infections, including
4,310 local infections, raising the total caseload to 635,253, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency.  

The daily figure marks a slight decline from 4,875 tallied a day earlier.

South Korea reported 62 more deaths from COVID-19, raising the total death toll to 5,625, with the fatality rate at 0.89 percent.

The number of critically ill COVID-19 patients remained high at 1,049 after reaching an all-time high of 1,151 on Wednesday.

Critical cases have stayed above 1,000 for 12 consecutive days.

Since hitting an all-time record of 7,848 on Dec. 15, daily numbers have slowed down to around 5,000 as the government temporarily shelved its "living with COVID-19" scheme to restore tough social distancing restrictions.

On Friday, the government announced the extension of those rules, including a four-person cap on private gatherings across the nation and a 9 p.m. business hour curfew on cafes and restaurants, for two more weeks through mid-January to stem the virus upsurge and the omicron variant.

On Saturday, the country reported 220 new omicron variant cases, bringing the total to 1,114. Among them, 94 omicron variant cases were imported and 126 locally transmitted.

Of the locally transmitted cases, Seoul reported 1,429, while 1,359 came from the surrounding Gyeonggi Province and 239 from Incheon, 40 kilometers west of Seoul. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114