[Today’s K-pop] The Boyz’ New shares 1st self-written song

New of The Boyz put out his first self-written song “0329 from.24,” said agency IST Entertainment Friday.



Through the song the idol expressed his gratitude for the love from fans and he wrote a letter before the release of the song to elaborate.



“There have been many times I was lonely and sad but thanks to you I could be a happy 24-year-old. I made this song hoping that The B could get what little consolation whenever you are overwhelmed by loneliness,” he wrote. The B is the name of the band’s official fandom community.



Jay Park announced Friday that he will resign from the CEO posts of AOMG and H1gher Music.



“It will be a big surprise for many,” he acknowledged but he assured that he will still be an advisor for both hip-hop labels he founded, in 2013 and 2017 respectively, and will remain on good terms.



“I sincerely am grateful that [the staff and artists] joined me at the companies I’ve set up and made them better together, into cool companies. I feel so much pride and honor in the history we’ve built together, and I cherish it very much,” he said.



The musician tweeted on the previous day telling fans to miss him when he retires, hinting at the decision.



Golden Child will perform live in Seoul for a two-day concert Feb. 5-6, announced agency Woollim Entertainment Friday.



It has been almost 1 1/2 years since its online concert NOW and over 2 years since an on-site concert. The event, named “Play,” will be the boy band’s third standalone concert and will also be broadcast live.



