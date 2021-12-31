[CES 2022] Hyundai Motor to unveil vision for future mobility at CES

Hyundai Motor’s teaser for its exhibition at the upcoming Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas next week (Hyundai Motor)
A man standing beside a robot, gazing into what seems to be an otherworldly dimension, or perhaps the metaverse, is how Hyundai Motor Group visually teased their stage at the upcoming Consumer Electronics Show to take place in Las Vegas on Jan. 5-8.
The Korean auto giant said it will be presenting the group’s blueprint for future mobility where robotics and metaverse technologies are expected to take center stage. Chairman Chung Euisun is expected to lay out the blueprint at Hyundai Motor’s press conference on Tuesday.
Hyundai Motor will debut several new technologies ranging from the carmaker’s idea of Mobility of Things, which refers to a new concept that mobility is part of everything, to two new robots, called Spot and Atlas, developed by Boston Dynamics, the US robotics specialist that the carmaker acquired in June.
Its core robotics technology-based Plug & Drive robotics module platform also will be unveiled for the first time at the world’s largest tech trade show.
The automaker will exhibit examples of how robotics technology can work as a medium to connect the virtual world with reality in the concept of the metaverse.
Hyundai Mobis, an auto parts making unit of Hyundai Motor Group, will present two future mobility concept cars, M.Vision POP and M. Vision 2GO, that are equipped with wheels that can turn 90 degrees, allowing parallel parking.
Korean shipbuilding company Hyundai Heavy Industries will make its CES debut, with its President Chung Ki-sun unveiling new technologies such as autonomous marine navigational systems and “offshore hydrogen value chain” that can cope with the challenges of climate change.
By Hong Yoo (yoohong@heraldcorp.com
)