BTS' J-hope donates W100m for children in need amid pandemic

This file photo taken Nov. 20, 2020, shows BTS member J-Hope. (Yonhap)

J-hope, a member of K-pop superband BTS, donated 100 million won ($84,000) Friday for children suffering economic hardships amid the protracted COVID-19 pandemic, a charity group said.



According to ChildFund Korea, J-hope expressed hope that his donation will be used to help children in need have a warm winter.



"I was concerned for children who would be spending a cold and lonely holiday season due to economic hardships from the COVID-19 pandemic," J-hope said.



The donation will be used to pay the heating bills of child care facilities and low-income families with children, as well as support children with illnesses.



Since 2018, the 27-year-old global star has contributed 800 million won through the charity.



He is a member of Green Noble Club, a group of high-value donors of ChildFund Korea. (Yonhap)