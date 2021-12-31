 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
KIS
National

Mother of infant found inside roadside donation box faces infanticide charges

By Korea Herald
Published : Dec 31, 2021 - 13:56       Updated : Dec 31, 2021 - 14:01
A clothing donation bin in Osan, Gyeonggi Province, where an infant body was found dead on Dec. 18. Yonhap
A clothing donation bin in Osan, Gyeonggi Province, where an infant body was found dead on Dec. 18. Yonhap
The mother of an infant found dead inside a clothing donation bin in Osan, Gyeonggi Province, earlier this month could face infanticide charges, the police said on Friday.

According to the Osan police, investigators have sent the case to the prosecution on Thursday. The woman is accused of neglect leading to the death of the just-born boy in the bathroom of her house, where she had given birth. She is charged with discarding the baby’s body in a roadside clothing donation box at around 5:20 p.m. on Dec. 18.

Local media reported that the mother, arrested on Dec. 26, is also suspected of neglecting her two other sons.

It was also revealed Friday that the suspect, who is in her 20s, had bragged about getting a tattoo done to acquaintances two days after the abandonment. 

By Korea Herald (khnews@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114