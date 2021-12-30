USFK sees surge in COVID-19 cases

A screenshot shows a video shared on Snapchat of a holiday appreciation event organized on Dec. 17 by the 65th Medical Brigade subordinate to the US Eighth Army at Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi Province. (Snapchat)

A total of 467 people affiliated with the US Forces Korea tested positive for the new coronavirus in the week ending Dec. 27, according to data from the US Forces Korea released Thursday.



The US military counted 457 cases among service members at its Osan base and Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi Province, and 10 from overseas arrivals.



The weekly figure marks a steep rise from 75 cases reported in the previous week of Dec. 14-20. It was also the highest since Nov. 9.



The latest cases brought the total caseload among the USFK population to 2,345, data showed.



Infected service members and affiliated individuals are placed in isolation at a facility designated for confirmed COVID-19 cases at the Osan base and Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek or at their residence, according to a statement from the USFK.



Regarding the sudden spike in cases, criticism has surfaced over a lack of social distancing and mask wearing witnessed at a year-end gathering held at Camp Humphreys.



On Dec. 17, nearly 400 gathered for the 65th Medical Brigade’s holiday appreciation event. That was a day before the Korean government tightened social distancing measures limiting private gatherings to a maximum of four people and imposed a 9 p.m. curfew on cafes and restaurants.



A screenshot shows a video shared on Snapchat of a holiday appreciation event organized on Dec. 17 by the 65th Medical Brigade subordinate to the US Eighth Army at Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi Province. (Snapchat)