National

[Photo News] 2022: The year of the tiger

By Ko Yoon-hee
Published : Jan 1, 2022 - 16:01       Updated : Jan 1, 2022 - 16:01
According to the Chinese zodiac, there are twelve different animals that represent each year.

The twelve different animals are rat, ox, tiger, rabbit, dragon, snake, horse, sheep, monkey, rooster, dog and pig. As there are twelve different animals, there is a cycle that takes twelve years for a full rotation. 

2021 was the Year of the Ox, which makes 2022 the Year of the Tiger. But to be exact, it is called the Year of the Black Tiger. It originates from the term “iminnyeon”, which is a combination of two Chinese symbols, “im” and “in,” with the Korean word “nyeon”. “Im” means black, “in” tiger, and “nyeon” year, hence the “Year of the Black Tiger”. 

Many people believe that seeing the representative animal of the new year will bring them luck and fortune, so it has become a common tradition to visit zoos and make wishes.

To welcome 2022, the Year of the Tiger, Siberian tigers were photographed at a zoo in Uchi Park, located in Gwangju. 

Siberian tigers are often called “Korean tigers” or more commonly, “Mt. Baekdu tigers.“

Photos: (Yonhap)

By Ko Yoon-hee (ko.yooni930@heraldcorp.com)
