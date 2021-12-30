 Back To Top
National

One Army soldier wounded in mine accident

By Yonhap
Published : Dec 30, 2021 - 16:03       Updated : Dec 30, 2021 - 16:03

This file photo shows South Korean troops working to discover underground positions believed to have been used by soldiers during the 1950-53 Korean War inside the Demilitarized Zone. (Defense Ministry)
This file photo shows South Korean troops working to discover underground positions believed to have been used by soldiers during the 1950-53 Korean War inside the Demilitarized Zone. (Defense Ministry)
An Army service member suffered an injury in a land mine explosion near the inter-Korean border Thursday, an official said.

The detonator of the Claymore directional anti-personnel mine exploded at the front-line Army base in Yanggu, 175 kilometers northeast of Seoul, when the troops were inspecting their equipment.

The soldier is currently receiving medical treatment, although the official said his injury does not appear to be life-threatening.

The Army is currently investigating the exact cause of the accident. (Yonhap)

