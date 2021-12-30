 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
KIS
Life&Style

Minhwa of Korean tiger from late Joseon era brings courage, hope

“Painting of Intrepidity” unveiled by emeritus professor from Dankook University

By Park Yuna
Published : Dec 30, 2021 - 18:49       Updated : Dec 30, 2021 - 18:49
“Painting of Intrepidity” by Lee San, whose pen name is Myeongdang, was unveiled by Lee Young-soo, an emeritus professor at Dankook University at Herald Square in Seoul on Wednesday.
“Painting of Intrepidity” by Lee San, whose pen name is Myeongdang, was unveiled by Lee Young-soo, an emeritus professor at Dankook University at Herald Square in Seoul on Wednesday.

A Korean tiger sits behind bamboo trees, glaring as if it is waiting for the perfect timing to make its move. The tiger, however, looks somehow friendly and mischievous, reflecting the painter’s sense of wit. 

The painting was created in the late Joseon era (1392-1910) by Lee San, known by the pen name “Myeong Dang.” It was unveiled by Lee Young-soo, an emeritus professor from Dankook University and a collector of Korean folk painting. 

“Painting of Intrepidity” was unveiled Wednesday after an appraisal conducted by the Korea Ancient Art Association. Minhwa, which refers to Korea’s folk painting style, prospered during the Joseon era. The art form, though it originated among commoners, was widely enjoyed among all people regardless of social class. 

Minhwa reflects people’s wishes as each drawn object carries its own meaning -- for instance, “Hwajeopdo,” a painting of flowers and butterflies means hope for love and unity between married couples, and “Songwado,” a painting of vegetables and fruits, implies the importance of continuing the lineage of a family. 

“Tigers in minhwa usually mean a courageous spirit or can be considered as animals that defeat demons or bad luck,” said an official from the Korea Ancient Art Association on Thursday. In some cases, a tiger is depicted in a funny way as commoners’ criticism of corrupt officials. 

The painting was created with natural colors made with ground stones and ground air bladders from fish added to mix the ground stones together, according to Lee. 

“The painter seems to have used a slender brush to embody delicate brushstrokes to depict each strand of the tiger‘s fur. It shows how much time and effort the painter has put into the painting. Next year is said to be the Year of the Black Tiger. I hope the painting is widely enjoyed by people,” Lee said. Lee has collected minhwa for more than 50 years.

By Park Yuna (yunapark@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114