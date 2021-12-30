 Back To Top
Business

SPC heir promoted as president

By Kang Jae-eun
Published : Dec 30, 2021 - 15:32       Updated : Dec 30, 2021 - 15:33
Newly appointed president of Paris Croissant, Hur Jin-soo (SPC Group)

Paris Baguette operator SPC Group promoted its third-generation heir Hur Jin-soo as president of Paris Croissant, the group‘s de facto holding company, the firm announced Thursday.

The recent promotion is in recognition of Hur’s contribution to raising Paris Baguette’s brand awareness in major foreign markets, explained SPC. He also led the bakery chain’s joint venture project in Indonesia and Cambodia this year.

At its global branches, SPC appointed foreign executives who are well versed in their respective markets in a bid to strengthen global competitiveness in the coming year.

Jack Francis Moran, the former head of Paris Baguette USA, was promoted to Executive Vice President of Paris Croissant. Moran will overlook the entire global operations at SPC. 

Hana Lee was promoted to CEO of Paris Baguette Singapore and Vietnam to lead the company’s rapidly growing businesses in Southeast Asia.

Other newly appointed executives include: Christophe Laroze, COO of Paris Baguette France, Nicolas Gaillot, COO of Paris Baguette UK and Graham Bower, Operation Director of Paris Baguette Bakery Canada.

By Kang Jae-eun (kang.jaeeun@heraldcorp.com)
