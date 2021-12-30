Can ‘Policeman’ be next Spider-Man in 2022?

From left: Actors Park Hee-soon, Choi Woo-shik and Cho Jin-woong attend the press conference for “The Policeman‘s Lineage” at CGV Yongsan in Seoul, Wednesday. (Acemaker Movieworks)

Despite the toughened social distancing rules, Korean action film “The Policeman’s Lineage,” directed by Lee Kyu-man, is set to be released Wednesday, with hopes of becoming a hit akin to “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”



Marvel ‘s latest Spider-Man film, which was released Dec. 15 here, has sold more than 5 million tickets, according to box office figures released by the Korean Film Council, setting a high mark for a film since the pandemic began.



The charm of Lee’s new film lies in the chemistry between two police officers -- Kang-yoon (Cho Jin-woong) and Min-jae (Choi Woo-shik).



Lee’s film introduces Kang-yoon, a cop who does not shy away from conducting illegal investigations or working with crime groups to score an arrest. Min-jae, on the other hand, does not have much experience and with his strict ethical beliefs is secretly tasked with keeping an eye on Kang-yoon.



When Cho was asked what it was like to perform in the film with Choi during a press conference at CGV Yongsan in Seoul on Wednesday, he started his answer by lightening the mood.



“The Policeman’s Lineage,” directed by Lee Kyu-man (Acemaker Movieworks)