Yoo Jae-suk sweeps 16th grand prize at MBC Entertainment Awards

Top comedian Yoo Jae-suk, arguably the biggest television celebrity in Korean broadcasting, won the grand prize at the MBC Entertainment Awards on Wednesday.



This year’s award makes it the 16th grand prize win for the 49-year-old comedian if combined with his previous awards from the country’s three major broadcasters -- at KBS in 2005 and 2014, at SBS in 2008, 2009, 2011, 2012, 2015 and 2019, and at MBC in 2006, 2007, 2009, 2010, 2014, 2016 and 2020.



This year’s award recognized Yoo’s dedication and performances on MBC’s hit program “Hangout with Yoo.”



“As more people are suffering from the extended COVID-19 pandemic, I think it becomes clear for the comedians to know their role. I will make you guys laugh until the day my body runs out of energy with my fellow comedians and colleagues,” Yoo said at the awards ceremony at MBC headquarters in Sangam-dong, western Seoul.



