[Box Office] Movies in theaters this week

The King’s Man
(UK)
Opened Dec. 22
Action
Directed by Matthew Vaughn
In the early years of the 20th century, the Kingsman agency is formed to stand against the worst tyrants and criminal masterminds that joined hands to start a war and wipe out millions of people. Conrad (Harris Dickinson), who had witnessed World War I, hopes to join the army and fight for the country but his dad, Duke of Oxford, (Ralph Fiennes) is against the idea.
Spider-Man: No Way Home
(US)
Opened Dec. 15
Action
Directed by Jon Watts
With Spider-Man’s identity now revealed, Peter (Tom Holland) asks Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) for help. But Doctor Strange’s spell goes wrong and dangerous foes from other worlds start to appear, forcing Peter to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.
Encanto
(US)
Opened Nov. 24
Animation
Directed by Jared Bush, Byron Howard
In the deep mountains of Colombia, there is a special place called Encanto, where the extraordinary Madrigal family lives. Everyone here is born with special magic powers -- all except for Mirabel. But one day, she discovers the magic surrounding their home is in danger, and she might be her family’s last hope.
Nothing Serious
(Korea)
Opened Nov. 24
Romantic comedy
Directed by Jeong Ga-young
While hanging out with friends, Ja-young finds out that her ex-boyfriend is getting married soon, then declares she is not going to be in a serious relationship anymore. She goes on a dating app to seek a no-strings-attached relationship. On the app, she meets magazine editor Park Woo-ri (Son Suk-ku), who only started using the app so he could write a sex column.
