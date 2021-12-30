[Box Office] Movies in theaters this week

The King’s Man

(UK)

Opened Dec. 22

Action

Directed by Matthew Vaughn



In the early years of the 20th century, the Kingsman agency is formed to stand against the worst tyrants and criminal masterminds that joined hands to start a war and wipe out millions of people. Conrad (Harris Dickinson), who had witnessed World War I, hopes to join the army and fight for the country but his dad, Duke of Oxford, (Ralph Fiennes) is against the idea.





Spider-Man: No Way Home

(US)

Opened Dec. 15

Action

Directed by Jon Watts



With Spider-Man’s identity now revealed, Peter (Tom Holland) asks Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) for help. But Doctor Strange’s spell goes wrong and dangerous foes from other worlds start to appear, forcing Peter to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.





Encanto

(US)

Opened Nov. 24

Animation

Directed by Jared Bush, Byron Howard



In the deep mountains of Colombia, there is a special place called Encanto, where the extraordinary Madrigal family lives. Everyone here is born with special magic powers -- all except for Mirabel. But one day, she discovers the magic surrounding their home is in danger, and she might be her family’s last hope.



