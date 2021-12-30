KBO franchise icons chase ring, money as they switch clubs in free agency

New KT Wiz infielder Park Byung-ho (L) shakes hands with the club CEO Nam Sang-bong after signing a three-year contract with the Korea Baseball Organization team on Wednesday, in this photo provided by the Wiz. (Wiz)

After a whirlwind of offseason transactions, there will be some familiar players in unfamiliar uniforms in South Korean baseball in 2022.



Players who had spent over a decade with one team have moved on to other clubs -- to chase an elusive championship ring and, if they're being honest, boatloads of money.



Park Byung-ho, who won two regular season MVPs with the Kiwoom Heroes, on Wednesday became the latest franchise icon to switch teams this month. He signed a three-year, 3 billion won (US$2.5 million) contract with the KT Wiz, after almost 11 seasons with the Kiwoom Heroes. (Yonhap)