[Graphic News] 36 percent of US employers require COVID-19 vaccine for workers: Gallup

The percentage of US employers requiring workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19 has flattened at 36 percent, according to a Gallup poll.
According to the Nov. 29-Dec. 5 Gallup tracking survey, 36 percent of workers said their employers are requiring COVID-19 vaccination. That was unchanged from October tracking survey results.
Meanwhile, 55 percent of US workers supported COVID-19 vaccine requirements at work, while 35 percent of workers opposed them.
Gallup’s tracking survey results show 1 in 5 workers are still unvaccinated. The survey is based on a nationally representative sample of more than 2,000 workers. (UPI)
By Nam Kyung-don (don@heraldcorp.com
)