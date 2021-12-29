[Herald Interview] Boy band B.I.G aims to deliver message of hope through ‘Flashback’

Boy group B.I.G poses for photos during an interview with The Korea Herald at The Korea Herald’s headquarters in Seoul, on Monday. (Park Hyun-koo/The Korea Herald)

K-Pop boy band B.I.G has returned after a two-year hiatus with its single “Mr. Big: Flashback” in November. Unlike the band’s previous hits “Hello,” “Are You Ready?” “Taola” and “Aphrodite” feature rhythmical sounds, the title track “Flashback” focuses on hopeful lyrics.



“‘Flashback’ is a trendy upbeat EDM-based house genre song. The lyrics are not only filled with our story but also contain a message of hope for those who are going through hard times. We say ‘flashback’ at the chorus part, which is (like a magical spell) to reflect on the past,” B.I.G member Heedo said during an interview with The Korea Herald on Monday.



Resuming their activity after a long break, the four-member act put a lot of thoughts on what type of song to return with, the group said. Heedo took part in writing the title song, conveying the group’s sincere feelings and desire to grow bigger and encourage others by telling them “you are a special person who has a great influence on someone else,” the boy band added.



“Flashback” is the first part of its single series “Mr. Big.”



The latest single means more special to the band since it marks B.I.G’s comeback as a quartet, following the departures of vocalist Benji and rapper Minpyo, in 2020 and earlier this year, respectively. Member J-Hoon also made his comeback through the single after being discharged from the military.



“The image of team has been changed a lot. Although two members left the group, and Jinseok has newly joined in 2019, its vibe has become much more natural. ... At the initial stage of group activities, we did performances out of a sense of obligation. But we became more fervent recording songs and performing on stages with all our hearts,” the group’s leader Gunmin said.



J-Hoon agreed. “I was quite passive, doing only what I was told to do in the old days. But since ‘Flashback’ marked my resumption after a four-year break, I motivated myself a lot,” he said. “I didn’t want to disappoint (the rest of group) by not doing my best, so I staked myself on it this time. I didn’t want to make any pretense as an idol, either. Rather, I‘d like to show the true face of myself.”

