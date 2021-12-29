 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
KIS
Business

Loose anchor for helium tank blamed for Nuri rocket failure: science ministry

By Yonhap
Published : Dec 29, 2021 - 13:40       Updated : Dec 29, 2021 - 13:40

South Korea's first self-developed satellite launch vehicle launches from the Naro Space Center in Goheung, South Jeolla Province. (Yonhap)
South Korea's first self-developed satellite launch vehicle launches from the Naro Space Center in Goheung, South Jeolla Province. (Yonhap)
The loosening of a device to anchor a helium tank of the Nuri space rocket was found to have caused the early shutdown of the rocket's third-stage engine, leading to a mission failure, the science ministry said Wednesday.

In October, South Korea launched the country's first homegrown space rocket, also called the KSLV-II.

It flew to a target altitude of 700 kilometers, but failed to put the dummy satellite into orbit as its third-stage engine burned out 46 seconds earlier than expected.

The government set up a committee, involving the researchers of the Korea Aerospace Research Institute (KARI) and other aerospace experts, to learn what went wrong.

After weeks of investigation, the committee concluded that the helium tank fell away from the oxidizer tank of the rocket after an anchoring device was unwound as buoyancy increased during the flight, according to the Ministry of Science and ICT.

The detached tank then caused the unexpected leakage of helium and oxidizer to reduce their necessary supplies to the engine and ultimately to shut it off prematurely, according to the committee. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114