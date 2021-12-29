Samsung Electronics invests in 3D avatar platform Ready Player Me

Avatars of Ready Player Me (Ready Player Me)
Samsung Electronics has invested in Ready Player Me, a 3D avatar platform for the metaverse that allows users to explore virtual worlds with one consistent identity, according to a press release Wednesday.
Samsung Next, Samsung Electronics’ subsidiary investing in startups with promising technologies, participated in a $13 million series A funding round led by a venture capital Taavet+Sten.
According to Ready Player Me, the funding will be used to grow its global presence as the default avatar system for metaverse. Ready Player Me, which currently supports more than 900 virtual worlds, is investing in a monetization model that helps developers to make money by selling NFTs and in-game avatar customization assets.
The investment will allow Samsung to accelerate its foray into the metaverse market. Samsung Next previously invested in a spatial computing startup Teleportal and creator tools developer Overwolf.
By Kim Byung-wook (kbw@heraldcorp.com
