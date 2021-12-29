 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
KIS
Business

Samsung Electronics invests in 3D avatar platform Ready Player Me

By Kim Byung-wook
Published : Dec 29, 2021 - 12:12       Updated : Dec 29, 2021 - 13:53
Avatars of Ready Player Me (Ready Player Me)
Avatars of Ready Player Me (Ready Player Me)
Samsung Electronics has invested in Ready Player Me, a 3D avatar platform for the metaverse that allows users to explore virtual worlds with one consistent identity, according to a press release Wednesday.

Samsung Next, Samsung Electronics’ subsidiary investing in startups with promising technologies, participated in a $13 million series A funding round led by a venture capital Taavet+Sten.

According to Ready Player Me, the funding will be used to grow its global presence as the default avatar system for metaverse. Ready Player Me, which currently supports more than 900 virtual worlds, is investing in a monetization model that helps developers to make money by selling NFTs and in-game avatar customization assets.

The investment will allow Samsung to accelerate its foray into the metaverse market. Samsung Next previously invested in a spatial computing startup Teleportal and creator tools developer Overwolf.

By Kim Byung-wook (kbw@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114