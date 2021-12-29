KIPO vows to take lead in setting international rules on AI inventions

KIPO Commissioner Kim Yong-rae (KIPO)

The Korean Intellectual Property Office (KIPO) said it will play a leading role in setting up international rules on creations and inventions by artificial intelligence next year.



The KIPO, a member of the Intellectual Property Five (IP5), or a forum of the five largest intellectual property offices including those of the US, Europe, China and Japan, said it will also discuss among the IP5 ways to improve protection of trademarks and designs in the virtual world.



“As the digital transformation accelerates, the value of intellectual property data is growing,” KIPO Commissioner Kim Yong-rae said as the patent office outlined plans for next year.



“We will make good use of excellent IP data; protect and foster new types of digital IP to promote economic growth through IP in the digital era.”



The KIPO plans to tackle the changing IP trade environment by analyzing how IP-related articles in major trade agreements such as the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership and the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership can affect South Korea’s trade.



The patent office said it will support regional industries by providing them with patent analysis, regional brand and design development strategies, IP consulting service and IP expenses.



To foster IP experts specializing in regional industries, Chungnam National University will be added next year to the list of universities that receive state support for relevant degree programs, which currently comprises Gyeongsang National University, Chonnam National University and Chungbuk National University.



