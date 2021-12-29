 Back To Top
[Interactive] Exports of fishery goods up over 20% through October

By Nam Kyung-don
Published : Dec 29, 2021 - 10:07       Updated : Dec 29, 2021 - 10:07
South Korea’s exports of fishery products grew 20.5 percent on-year in the first 10 months of this year, data showed.

Outbound shipments of fishery products reached $2.24 billion during the January-October period, compared to $1.86 billion tallied a year earlier, according to the data from the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries.

Exports to China rose 48.1 percent to $540 million, and those to the United States and the European Union surged 24.2 percent and 39.4 percent, respectively. Sales to members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations increased 12.5 percent on-year, while those to Japan inched down 1.9 percent, the data showed. (Yonhap)

By Nam Kyung-don (don@heraldcorp.com)
