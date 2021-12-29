Son Heung-min sees scoring streak end at 4, draws key penalty

In this Reuters photo, Son Heung-min of Tottenham Hotspur acknowledges the crowd after a 1-1 draw against Southampton in a Premier League match at St Mary's Stadium in Southampton, England, on Tuesday. (Reuters-Yonhap)

A four-match goal scoring streak is over for Son Heung-min, though Tottenham Hotspur's South Korean star still made his presence felt in other ways.



Son drew a key penalty late in the first half against 10-man Southampton, as the clubs finished their Premier League match deadlocked at 1-1 at St. Mary's Stadium in Southampton, England, on Tuesday (local time).



Harry Kane converted the ensuing penalty to help Tottenham stretch their undefeated run to seven matches, with four wins and three draws. They are in sixth place in the league tables at 30 points, one back of West Ham United, but Tottenham, which had a few matches rescheduled due to a COVID-19 outbreak, have two games in hand with 17.



Son had tied his career high by scoring in his fourth consecutive match on Sunday against Crystal Palace. Back on the pitch two days later, Son and the rest of Spurs looked none the worse for the wear.



But Southampton got the first goal in the 25th minute, courtesy of James Ward-Prowse.



The momentum swung in Tottenham's favor in the 39th minute, with Son playing the central role.



Harry Winks sprung Son free on a through ball, and the South Korean forward got behind the defense on a fast break. Defender Mohammed Salisu caught up to Son but pushed him down inside the penalty area for his second yellow card of the match.



Kane scored the spot kick to knot the score at 1-1. Tottenham dominated the second half against the short-manned opponents but their 11-2 edge in shots on target didn't result in a victory.



Though he was held off the sheet, Son was voted by fans as the "King of the Match" for the second consecutive time, and for the eighth time this season. Only Mohamed Salah of Liverpool, with nine times, has earned that honor more this season.



Son still leads Tottenham with eight goals in 17 league matches this season. (Yonhap)