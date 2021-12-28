[Graphic News] N. Korean leader 3rd most-searched politician online

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is the third most-searched politician by internet users worldwide this year, data showed .
Online searches for Kim totaled a monthly average of 1.9 million, behind US President Joe Biden, who topped the list with 7 million searches, and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson with 2 million, according to German data analytics firm Statista.
Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel ranked fourth with 1.4 million searches.
The most-searched keyword related to the North Korean leader this year was “weight loss,” a separate analysis by Google Trends found.
In June, the 37-year-old Kim appeared at a politburo session appearing to have lost a significant amount of weight, raising speculation about his health and sparking keen public interest. (Yonhap)
By Nam Kyung-don (don@heraldcorp.com
)