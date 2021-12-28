 Back To Top
National

KOICA offers $24m in overseas COVID-19 response aid in 2021

By Yonhap
Published : Dec 28, 2021 - 18:16       Updated : Dec 28, 2021 - 18:16

This undated photo, provided by the Korea International Cooperation Agency on Tuesday, shows students at a school in Indonesia wearing masks and face shields supplied by the agency. (The Korea International Cooperation Agency)
South Korea's overseas aid agency said Tuesday it has provided $24 million worth of support to help eight developing countries fight the COVID-19 pandemic this year.

The support measures were meant to help the countries diagnose, treat and prevent COVID-19, the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) said in a press release.

The beneficiaries of the support program were Indonesia, Uzbekistan, Colombia, Ethiopia, Vietnam, the Philippines, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Jamaica.

Under the program, KOICA also offered medical supplies to a COVID-19 diagnosis center that it built last year in Kinshasa, the Democratic Republic of the Congo's capital, and established a hospital ward dedicated to responding to the virus in Bogota, Colombia.

In addition, the agency unveiled a plan to establish 25 vaccination centers in African countries next year. (Yonhap)

