870,000 small biz owners gone amid pandemic

Some 870,000 small business owners failed to survive the pandemic in 2020, while their operating profits nearly halved in the same period, government data showed Tuesday.
According to data from Statistics Korea and the Ministry of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises and Startups, the number of small business owners fell 13.5 percent, or by 871,000, on-year to 5.5 million as of end-2020.
The government throughout last year adopted strict quarantine and social distancing rules since the outbreak of the COVID-19 in mid-January. The rules which forced small businesses to cut back on operating hours and limit its customer pool have dealt a heavy blow to the industry.
Of the sectors, the wholesale and retail saw 313,000 people leaving, shedding 16.7 percent on-year as of end-December 2020. Some 252,000 business owners in accommodation and food services left in the same period, shedding 16.2 percent on-year in the cited period.
The total debt of the nation’s small business owners gained 19.3 percent on-year to 294.4 trillion won as of end-2020.
The average operating profit per business fell 43.1 percent on-year to 19 million won by end-2020, nearly halving from the previous year. Average sales per business dropped 4.5 percent to 224 million won in the same period.
But at the same time, the number of small companies here grew nearly 5 percent from the previous year in the same period. Retailers and wholesalers saw the largest number of gains with 915 and hotels and restaurants came next with 710. Manufacturers added 369 more businesses.
The number of hotels and restaurants gained 7.5 percent on-year and the number of manufacturers increased more than 3 percent in the same period.
In a survey tied to the data, 38.3 percent of small business owners picked toughening competition as a major hurdle in operating their businesses. Some 37.6 percent picked deteriorating commercial areas where their businesses are located and 28.7 percent chose rising raw material fees. Some 21 percent blamed the government’s strict quarantine measures.
By Jung Min-kyung (mkjung@heraldcorp.com
)