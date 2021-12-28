Samsung to showcase startup projects at CES

Samsung’s C Lab exhibition booth at the 2020 CES in Las Vegas. (Samsung Electronics)
Samsung Electronics said Tuesday it will showcase 13 startup projects at the CES trade show next month to introduce their innovations to a global audience and gauge marketability.
The Korean tech giant has nurtured in-house ventures under the C Lab Inside program since 2012. In 2018, the firm launched the C Lab Outside program to support outside startups as well. A total of 406 startups have been accelerated under the programs.
For the upcoming CES, four in-house ventures are making their debut. They include: Piloto, an AI solution that helps children better control their smartphone use; Innovision that detects and corrects cross-eyes in babies; Jam Star that develops electric guitars equipped with LED lights; and Proba, an AI-based online test-proctoring service.
Nine outside projects Samsung has supported on funding, marketing and financing over the past year will also be unveiled at the CES. One of them is Pet Now, a dog identification app based on dog nose print recognition technology and the winner of the Best of Innovation award in the software and mobile apps category.
Samsung said C Lab startups have won a total of 22 Innovation awards, including the top honor, at the 2022 CES Innovation Awards, the largest number since their joining the awards in 2017.
“C Lab startups have proved their technological competitiveness by winning the largest number of CES Innovation awards,” said Park Hak-kyu, president of Samsung’s management support office. “We hope 2022 CES paves the way for their global expansion.”
By Lee Ji-yoon (jylee@heraldcorp.com
)