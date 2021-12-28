 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
KIS
Entertainment

Can SBS ‘Kick a Goal’ win public trust back?

By Lee Si-jin
Published : Dec 28, 2021 - 15:38       Updated : Dec 28, 2021 - 15:38
Celebrities from across different fields compete in a soccer tournament for “Kick a Goal.” (SBS)
Celebrities from across different fields compete in a soccer tournament for “Kick a Goal.” (SBS)

Local broadcaster SBS announced plans to restore viewers’ trust with a complete change of the production team for its women-led soccer show, “Kick a Goal,” Monday.

“We have decided the television directors and chief producer should first hold themselves accountable for the carelessness of tampering with some of the footage in the program. After conducting a thorough self-investigation, we have found that the order of the scores was changed on some of the episodes in ‘Kick a Goal’ season 1 and 2,” the SBS official said in a press release.

“The program that was scheduled to air Dec. 29 will be canceled to spare time for the newly assigned directors and chief producer. We wish to sincerely apologize for not meeting the expectations of viewers and inappropriately delivering the cast’s passion for soccer,” the official added.

Shortly after winning eight awards at SBS’ year-end award ceremony, “Kick a Goal” has come under fire for tampering with some of the footage in the program.

The controversy erupted on Christmas Eve, when an online post surfaced in which an online commenter alleged that the order of the scoring might have been edited by the production team to make the game look more dramatic.

According to the broadcast that aired Dec. 22, the scores of the two teams moved back and forth from 3-0, to 3-2, 4-3 and finally 6-3.

The anonymous author alleged that the actual order of the scores should have been 5-0 to 5-3 and 6-3.

SBS admitted the mistake and issued an online apology on its official website. 
A screenshot from the official website of “Kick a Goal” shows the public anger about ongoing controversy with the program. (SBS)
A screenshot from the official website of “Kick a Goal” shows the public anger about ongoing controversy with the program. (SBS)

Meanwhile, many viewers were disappointed after Kim Byung-ji, a Korean soccer legend and one of the soccer managers in “Kick a Goal,” offered an explanation about the controversy live on his YouTube channel Sunday.

Kim said that he was aware that the program’s footage was tampered with and believed that the editing was acceptable as long as the program was a sports “variety show.”

Though Kim countered the claim that the matches had been planned with the results already decided, he also apologized for overlooking the current controversy.

As a former soccer player, Kim’s explanation did not seem to soothe the growing public criticism from viewers.

“Kick a Goal” will take a break for one week and is scheduled to return Jan. 5.

By Lee Si-jin (sj_lee@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114