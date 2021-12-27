Electricity demand hits new wintertime high

A man covers his ears as he waits to cross the street in Seoul on Monday. (Yonhap)





South Korea‘s electricity demand set a new wintertime high Monday, as the country was gripped by the coldest weather so far this season, the Energy Ministry said.



Peak power demand had reached 90,708 megawatts as of 5 p.m., as lower-than-normal temperatures led to increased electricity use for heating, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.



This season’s first cold wave warning was issued in Greater Seoul and many other parts of the country over the weekend, with temperatures across the region plummeting to as low as minus 15.5 degrees Celsius on Sunday, the lowest in 41 years.



Monday’s lowest temperature in Greater Seoul was minus 12.9 C. (Yonhap)