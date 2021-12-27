S. Korea to sell W13tr worth of state bonds in Jan.

This undated photo, provided by the Ministry of Economy and Finance, shows the exterior of the ministry building in the administrative city of Sejong, around 120 kilometers south of Seoul.(Yonhap)

South Korea plans to sell 13 trillion won ($11 billion) in government bonds in January, the finance ministry said Monday.



The ministry will issue 900 billion won in Treasurys with a two-year maturity, 2.5 trillion won with a maturity of three years, 2.5 trillion won in five-year government bonds and 2.6 trillion won with a maturity of 10 years, according to the Ministry of Economy and Finance.



Sales of longer-dated bonds will include 3.3 trillion won in 30-year Treasury notes and 400 billion won in state debts with a maturity of 50 years.



Last week, the ministry said it will lower the ratio of short-term bonds to 25 percent from 30 percent in 2022, while raising the portion of bonds with a maturity of 20 years and longer to 35 percent from 30 percent.



Meanwhile, South Korea issued 5.8 trillion won in state bonds in December, according to the ministry. (Yonhap)