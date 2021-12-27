[Today’s K-pop] Enhyphen gives hints for upcoming repack

(Credit: Belift Lab)

Enhyphen uploaded a mood board for its upcoming album on Monday giving fans some clues.



The album, titled “Dimension: Answer,” is a repack of first studio album “Dimension: Dilemma” for which it also put out a mood board. Small desks and chairs, a blue hand holding a figure with “Liar,” as well as a message that starts with “Don’t Butt In” pique the interests of fans.



A series of concept photos and teaser trailer will follow on the next day and the repackaged album will be fully unveiled on Jan. 10.



The boy band’s 1st LP was released in October and sold over a million copies. It also ranked No. 11 on Billboard 200.



Brave Girls postpones 1st concert



Brave Girls put on its first standalone concert in January on hold, announced agency Brave Entertainment on Monday.



The concerts were scheduled to be held on Jan. 15-16 but the firm and the bandmates came to the conclusion thinking that they will not be able to secure safety for audience, artist and staff amid strong surge of COVID-19.



We will be preparing to resume The Brave Girls Show as soon as the situation eases, promised the company apologizing for letting down fans who have been eagerly awaiting.



The girl group debuted in 2011 and after a series of reshuffle, now is a quartet. It gained popularity when “Rollin’” from 2017 became popular online and dropped fifth EP in June.



Pentagon floats trailer for return





Beginning with an inviting statement -- “Find Something New” -- the camera finds Kino who collapses onto the bed looking tired. He wakes up and finds Jinho through what looks like a hole and a closeup of Kino’s face shows an expression that is hard to read.



Pentagon announced its return with a movie-like trailer that was uploaded on Monday. Beginning with an inviting statement -- "Find Something New" -- the camera finds Kino who collapses onto the bed looking tired. He wakes up and finds Jinho through what looks like a hole and a closeup of Kino's face shows an expression that is hard to read.

The band topped iTunes albums chart in 14 regions with its 11th EP "Love or Take" in March.

Wei's Kim Yohan to return as solo





