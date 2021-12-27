Seoul shares end lower amid omicron woes

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (Kospi) figures are displayed at a dealing room of a local bank in Seoul, Monday. (Yonhap)

Seoul shares closed lower Monday on profit taking amid lingering concerns over the spread of the omicron variant. The local currency fell against the US dollar.



The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 12.88 points, or 0.43 percent, to 2,999.55 points.



Trading volume was moderate at about 462.9 million shares worth some 8.13 trillion won ($6.8 billion), with gainers outnumbering losers 446 to 405.



Individuals sold a net 523 billion won worth of stocks, exceeding institutions and foreigners' stock purchases valued at a combined 464 billion won.



KOSPI ended in the negative territory but didn't fall sharply helped by the slowing pace of the strength of the dollar, increased dollar-denominated deals of local exporters and positive business outlook in the semiconductor and automobile industries next year, analysts said.



Most large-cap stocks declined across the board.



Market bellwether Samsung Electronics Co. fell 0.4 percent to 80,200 won, No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix Inc. dipped 1.6 percent to 126,000 won, top carmaker Hyundai Motor Co. dropped 0.9 percent to 213,500 won, and national flag carrier Korean Air Lines Co. shed 1.4 percent to 28,800 won.



Among gainers, leading chemical firm LG Chem Ltd. rose 0.9 percent to 627,000 won, No. 1 refiner SK Innovation Co. climbed 0.2 percent to 224,000 won, and Hyundai Glovis Co., the logistics unit of Hyundai Motor Group, gained 0.9 percent to 173,000 won.



The local currency closed at 1,186.80 won against the US dollar, down 0.20 won from the previous session's loss. (Yonhap)